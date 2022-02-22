Hina Khan channels her own 'desi Cleopatra' amid Egyptian getaway

Hina Khan’s surreal and drool-worthy pictures from her trip to Egypt have gone viral and she looks no less than a diva in a new avatar.
Hina is her fans' favorite when it comes to stylish statements and fashionable choices.
To note, Hina is on a vacay with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal exploring the beauty of Egypt, the Arab kingdom.
Taking to Instagram stories, the Big Boss 11 star shared a click of her unique hair accessory flaunting the desi Cleopatra look.
Khan was having the time of her life traveling away.
Earlier Hina had posted a picture posing with a camel and praised the stunning pyramids which take you back memory lane within no time.
Fans showered love on Hina and even commented on her beauty.