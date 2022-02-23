Shibani Dandekar alters her Instagram profile post marriage: See

Shibani Dandekar alters her IG profile post marriage: See

Shibani Dandekar, who is quite an avid Instagram user has added Farhan's last name to her name on social media after exchanging vows for life.

The lovers tied the knot in a traditional ceremony and are relishing in the new phase of their life.

The bride will now be known as Shibani Dandekar- Akhtar.

Apart from this, some more changes to her profile have also been noted as Dandekar crafted ‘Mrs Akhtar’ in the bio.

please wait while file is uploading on server

Shibani is a proud wife enjoying luxuries of a true Indian bride by promoting the old-age tradition of changing names.

Her gesture has therefore grabbed a lot of attention.