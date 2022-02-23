Debina Bonnerjee steals Gurmeet Choudhary's heart with surprise birthday bash: See

Bollywood sensation Gurmeet Choudhary turned a year older on February 22 and was all smiles as he celebrated his birthday with wife Debina Bonnerjee in Goa in the sweetest way possible.

Gurmeet’s bash was all about love, laughter and happiness and he could not be more grateful to his beloved for making his day special with a big surprise.

The Wajah Tum Ho actor took to Instagram and shared stunning glimpses from his romantic birthday and penned down a heartfelt note in praise of his wife, “It couldn’t have been more memorable than this beautiful trip. It is my birthday but my good wishes are pouring from my heart for my beautiful hardworking wife….How even in this state she could put this surprise together for me stealing my heart again. Happy birthday to us to another beautiful year @debinabon #happybirthdaytome #birthdayboy.”





The adored couple in the town also displayed their loving bond in the click.

Debina also wished her man love with a picture-perfect post “Happy happy happiest till eternity to another me, mine and my everything. When it comes to you my words fail to match my feelings. And I don’t need words to express #happybirthday #gurmeetchoudhary @guruchoudhary Thanku @ammatabar for helping us with this celebration.”





Pregnant Debina did not shy away from expressing her feelings to her beloved.

The bash was a simple yet romantic one where the couple enjoyed some snacks in an outdoor setting.