Varun Dhawan joins hands with Madhuri Dixit for special something: See post

Varun Dhawan left his fans wondering over his alleged collaboration with famed Bollywood face Madhuri Dixit.

The details have not yet been revealed but looks like they will be joining for a dance number.

It will be exciting to see both of them dancing to the beats.

Taking to Instagram, the Coolie No 1 actor shared a post hinting on his collaboration and wrote, “DHAK DHAK karne laga. Something special coming.”





In the picture both were spotted wearing ethnic outfits flaunting their love for the camera.

The pair have worked together previously in 2019 film Kalank.