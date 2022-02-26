Boney Kapoor gets emotional over late wife Sridevi: See post

Boney Kapoor gets emotional over late wife Sridevi

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor penned a heartfelt note in remembrance of his beloved late wife Sridevi on her fourth death anniversary this Thursday.

Sridevi’s sudden death had sent shockwaves to the entire industry as they missed out on a stunning legend.

Boney took to Instagram and shared a click from their vacation to Venice, “We drove from Milan to Venice on 7th September 2008 and spent just a few hours in the city. We had made plans to visit Venice again for a longer stay but destiny denied our plans.”





Fans sent in love and support his way as Boney chimed in emotionally.

The couple share two beautiful daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor who are willing to carry on the legacy of their late mother and follow in her footsteps.

To note, Boney Kapoor fell in love with Sridevi, married her and loved her.

Reportedly, Sridevi breathed her last by accidentally drowning in her hotel room in Dubai.