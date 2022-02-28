Deepika Padukone gets THIS valuable advice from Shah Rukh Khan

Starlet Deepika Padukone who is gearing up to pair opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan talked about the best motivational guidance she received from him.



Her chemistry with SRK is loved by many and they surely make a great onscreen couple.

The diva with both brains and beauty spoke to Filmfare saying, “The most valuable pieces of advice, I received from Shah Rukh Khan was to always work with people you know you are going to have a good time with, because while you are making a movie you are also living life, making memories and creating experiences.”

SRK had been a source of great inspiration for Deepika as time and again he trained her.

The Chennai Express star is basking in the success of her new film Gehraiyaan and will rock the screens in forthcoming film Pathan.