Varun Dhawan stunned by Alia Bhatt’s acting prowess in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: See

Amid all the praises showered on Alia Bhatt for her latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Varun Dhawan’s appreciation note has also joined in.



The Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial received a lot of acclaim and Varun urged the public to head towards theaters where Alia will be rocking the screens.

In a heartwarming note, the Coolie No 1 star hailed Alia and wrote, "Wow Wow Wow I'm just so happy and stunned by your insanely brilliant performance and this beautiful film. Every technician, every person who worked on it. Deserves every bit of the accolades they are getting SLB. Watch this in cinemas only."

The film premiered on February 25 and since then fans have been star-struck with Alia’s stellar portrayal.

Over the weekend, Alia’s film collected Rs 39 crore topping charts.