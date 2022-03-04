Deepika Padukone gets a whole new makeover: Watch 

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone experimented with her look and delighted fans with new haircut from a reputed salon.
Her new makeover turned out to be very awe-inspiring for the public, an epitome of sheer grace and elegance.
A while ago, the official Instagram handle of a renowned beauty parlor Clarabelle Saldanha viralled the Om Shanti Om starlet's video in new hair color and style.
The icon nailed her look with immense poise and was having a whale of a time spending her day at a makeover.
Later, Padukone was spotted taking a mirror selfie as she looked very much happy with her look.
Reasons behind her sudden salon plans remain under wraps.