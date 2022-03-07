Non-bailable warrants issued for Sonakshi Sinha in fraud case

Bollywood stunner Sonakshi Sinha to be taken into police custody over an alleged fraud case after repeatedly failing to appear at events despite charging a fee.

As per reports, Sonakshi had signed up for an event in Delhi where she was invited as a chief guest receiving 3.7 million rupees in return but did not show up.

An insider claimed, "After she failed to appear in the event, the organiser approached her to get back the amount he had given to Sonakshi’s manager.”

“Later the organizer filed a police complaint after he failed to recover his amount,” added the source.

The Dabangg actress reportedly headed to Moradabad to record her statement before the court.

Sinha and her manager has not yet come up with any official records regarding the situation.