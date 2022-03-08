Alia Bhatt to join Gal Gadot for global Hollywood debut

Alia Bhatt has a piece of good news for her fans as the diva has spread her wings further and will make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.



Alia Bhatt is excited over being seen on the big screen with A-list stars of the Hollywood world in the spy thriller Heart of Stone.

Renowned Bollywood film critic Taran Adarsh took to his twitter handle to share details about the Gangubai Khathiawadi star and wrote, “Alia Bhatt MAKES HER HOLLYWOOD DEBUT: JOINS GAL GADOT IN NETFLIX FILM... #Alai Bhatt makes her global debut, joining #GalGadot in #Netflix’s international spy thriller #HeartOfStone... #TomHarper is directing the pic.”

The plot is being kept in wraps till now.

Tom Harper will be directing the film and Alia’s admirers are happy for her as she reaches a milestone in her profession.