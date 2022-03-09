Malaika Arora changes perception for single mothers in society with words of wisdom

Malaika Arora changes the perception in society for single mothers with words of wisdom

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora gets candid about being a single mother to son Arhaan since she parted ways with ex husband Arbaaz Khan.

As today marks International Women’s Day the star became an example for all mom’s out there who are leading a life as a single parent.

In Pink Villa’s Woman Up episode, the Dil Se actress said: “When I took that decision or that step to be a single mother, I didn’t (pause). At that point, you always feel that the whole world is crashing on your head and how you gonna manage I think that’s a very normal human reaction. But having said that I also knew that it is something I have to take on. I have to be responsible. I have a son, he is growing up, he needs me more than ever.

"I have to be that right example. . I have to be able to steer him in the right direction and at the same time let him make his own mistakes. Yes, I did feel scared, vulnerable, frightened, all of those emotions. But I also felt that I had to take one day at a time. I couldn’t take giant leaps because that is just not possible. I had to see what every day would unfold for me. At that point, the only thinking about I needs to be, not if I am a single mother but I need to be a working single mother. For me, that was more important.”

"It is important for a mother to be available for a child and take care of them at all costs," according to Arora.



