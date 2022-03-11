Akshay Kumar hints on saying goodbye to film industry

Akshay Kumar hints on saying goodbye to the film industry when deem fit

The stylish hunk of Bollywood Akshay Kumar reportedly hinted on leaving acting for good.

This new revelation left fans disappointed as they adored Akshay’s work on the screen.

As per Indian Media reports, while promoting his film, the Bell Bottom actor said, "People often ask me how I make so many films in a year, even at this age."

Akshay shared that he does not work for money but for the sake of his passion and to put his talent to good use.



"The day I am no longer interested in work I will say goodbye to my own industry and work."

He went on saying, "I love working. That is why I am working at this age. It is my choice."



