Prabhas most sought-after bachelor post 'Baahubali'

Telugu actor Prabhas received around 5000 marriage proposals after starring in the successful Baahubali franchise.



Prabhas is regarded as one of the most eligible bachelors of all times.

In an interview with News18, the Saaho actor said, “After Baahubali, more than 5,000 wedding proposals came.”

Further adding, he revealed, “All those wedding requests became a big confusion for me. I will definitely get married… but I do not know when.”

“My mom wants me to get married and I said that I will think about marriage after Baahubali. I will have a love marriage.”

He signed off by saying, “It will happen when it is supposed to happen. Obviously, I want to get married and settled down, but it will happen at the right time.”