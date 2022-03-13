Nora Fatehi to flaunt her incredible skills as judge in 'Dance Deewane Junior'

Leading actress of the Bollywood industry, Nora Fatehi will be spotted as a judge in the dance reality TV show Dance Deewane Junior.

The actress had worked with famed icon Madhuri Dixit as a guest judge in the last season of the same show.

This time Nora will amaze fans with her hands-on training.

She will impart remarkable knowledge and expertise to the contestants who will be part of the show.

A source confirmed, "Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular names of the nation and she's immensely loved amongst the kids especially. She has earlier been a part of reality shows as well and the response has been incredible, making her the clear choice for the upcoming show."

Radiating infectious energy, Nora has been chosen to judge the show by makers.