Priyanka Chopra relishes time out with friends this weekend : See

Superstar Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of her active Sunday as she posed with her buddy Akari Kalai at the Scottsdale National Golf Club in Arizona.

Priyanka looked all charged up in her casual attire wearing a white shirt and grey pants with her hair half tied and dark shades to beat the rays of the scorching sunshine.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Bajirao Mastani starlet shared a click with Akari and captioned, "Just doing what we do. @akarikalai @scottsdalenational."

Since the arrival of her child through surrogate the actress has been pretty occupied with mom duties dedicating little time to the social media world.