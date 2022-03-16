Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor to collaborate very soon?

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor might join hands in the future

The heartthrob of the industry Ranveer Singh interacted with fans on social media while on a long drive, addressing fan million dollar questions about Ranbir Kapoor.

The two powerhouse of talents have never shared screen space in a film but they did on television when they appeared on the popular celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan.

As per the Gully Boy’s Instagram Q&A session, a fan put forward an interesting query, “When are you working with RK in a single movie?”

To this Singh responded, “Have been trying for years! Wouldn’t it just be kickass.”

The star hinted about his future work endeavors which might involve Ranbir Kapoor, leaving fans waiting.

Singh who was recently in London for the Premiere League football is now on his way to Manchester to attend the Champions League match between Manchester United and Atlecito Madrid.