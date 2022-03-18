Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate first ' Holi' post wedlock: See

Vicky Kaushal enjoys time with wife Katrina Kaif and family at Holi

Bollywood stunner Katrina Kaif relishes quality time with her hubby Vicky Kaushal and in-laws at Holi as she shared glimpses from the day on social media.

As newlyweds, it's the pair’s first Holi together and they cannot stop but gush over the happy moments.

Turning to Instagram, the Raajneeti starlet gave her huge fan-base a peek into her celebrations, all smiles posing with Vicky’s parents and his brother Sunny Kaushal and wrote, “Happy Holi.”





The family was clad in an all-white attire for the day with red colour on their face.

Fans showered love over the happy family.