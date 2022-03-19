Malaika Arora reunites with son Arhaan Khan in New York: See

Malaika Arora and son Arhaan Khan spotted in New York together

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora recently jetted off to New York City to meet son Arhaan khan as she dropped a snap of him on her social media handle.

Khan is pursuing his studies in NYC and is thrilled to see his mommy once again after a month.

Arora and khan are having a whale of a time together.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Dil Se actress shared a glimpse of her son and penned, “Reunited” with a heart emoticon.



It was just a while ago when Khan packed his bags to head to New York post his winter break and the ex-couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan both bid him goodbye at the airport.

Currently, Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor who never became an obstacle in the way of mother and son.