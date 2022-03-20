Varun Dhawan, Atlee join forces to work on Hindi remake of South film?

Varun Dhawan has met Atlee and they will soon work on a project

Bollywood’s heartthrob Varun Dhawan is all set to collaborate with Atlee over a Hindi remake, as per reports.

Reports revealed that the project might be Atlee’s own South film Theri, but there is no official confirmation as yet.

Speculations are rife that Atlee will be helming the Hindi remake while Dhawan is the top runner.

A source told a publication, "Varun has met Atlee and they will soon be working together on the Hindi remake of a South film. There's a good chance that the film may be Vijay and Samantha starrer 'Theri”.

The Judwaa 2 actor was approached many times for Theri’s remake and the plan is finally coming together.