Sonam Kapoor expecting first child with Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor cradles her baby bump alongside Anand Ahuja as she is pregnant with first child

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor officially announced the good news of her pregnancy on social media.

Kapoor and her husband are extremely excited to welcome parenthood as the baby is due this fall.

The Neerja actress could not stop but carefully cradled her baby bump lying on the couch with Ahuja beside her in a black costume.

Taking to Instagram, Kapoor penned an emotional yet beautiful note for the upcoming addition saying, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family, who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

Many from the media fraternity came forward and blessed the couple with good wishes.

The starlet’s father Anil Kapoor was elated over the big news and cannot wait to become grandpa to an adorable kid.

