Muneeb Butt goes out of the way to please wife Aiman khan: See

Muneeb Butt books empty cinema for wife Aiman khan

Adored pair Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan who are currently vacationing in Dubai having a whale of a time as the former lights up wifey's mood by reserving an entire empty cinema for her.



Khan was reportedly very excited to see the Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi as she is a die-hard fan of star Alia Bhatt who played the eponymous character.

Butt’s display of affection has made netizens cringe and this showcased intense love for his family.

The clip from their movie adventure has gone viral online where Butt was seen teasing Khan by saying, "If the film isn’t good they will have to watch his drama Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat’s last episode."

The couple share an adorable daughter Amal.







