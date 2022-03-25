Sonam Kapoor flaunts her pregnancy glow in style: See

Sonam Kapoor radiates charm in yellow

Mommy-to-be Sonam Kapoor oozes charm in yellow as she treats fans with her radiant look.

Kapoor’s pregnancy news has been doing rounds online and grabbed a lot of attention caressing her baby bump.

This time as well the starlet did not fail to impress fans with her new look amid pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Sanju actress posted a selfie clad in a yellow outfit accessorizing her look with beautiful earrings and her bold makeup enhanced her look in a loosely braided hair style and wrote, “No filter just great makeup @savleenmanchanda and hair by my forever constant @alpakkhimani.”

Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja cannot wait to welcome their little one.

The media fraternity and her family members have been reacting well to the news and showered her with love and support.