Arjun Kapoor, sister Anshula Kapoor get emotional in memory of late mother

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor feel low in remembrance of mother





Siblings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are heartbroken as they miss mommy dear Mona Shourie Kapoor who died on this day 10 years ago.

Today marks Mona’s death anniversary and the two kids dedicated their day to her special memories.

Taking to Instagram, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor shared a moving post which featured him as an infant in Mona’s arms and penned a long note saying, “That’s where we will meet again Maa... up there from where you watch over Ansh & me... I miss you can’t wait to see you again get held by you one more time, hear your voice one more time, see you smile one more time... I’ll see u soon... 10 years since I saw u last... everything in this life is redundant & pointless... the success the failure the good the bad they all remind me of not having you here... life is unfair... it’s been unkind...you were taken away too early to see your sacrifices pay off.”

"Everyone looks at my face and says I don’t smile enough but how to tell them that my smile left me 10 years back... who will understand that without you around I don’t know what I am, without you around I don’t function like a normal kid, without you around I’m unable to just be ok... anyway enough of my rant for today.”







On the other hand daughter Anshula had a lot to say from the old days and uploading a cute click from childhood revealed, “Today is one of those days when I really don’t want to get out of bed. I miss this. I miss us. I miss the everyday mundane things we did together. I miss us being together. I miss sitting cross legged on your bed, eating dinner and watching TV. I miss talking your ears off non stop for hours. I miss waiting for you to come home from work so that we could talk about our days and just be. I miss you telling bhai and me to stop arguing. I miss eating Natural’s ice cream with you. I miss you reminding me to wear sunscreen. I miss laughing at lame jokes with you. I miss dreaming dreams with you. I miss feeling your love surround me like a blanket - its how I felt whenever you smiled at me. I miss how safe and loved I felt with you next to me. I miss your voice, I miss your hugs, I miss your hand on my head, your fingers running through my hair. You were my person even before I could understand the true meaning of what that meant."





Their heart shattered 10 years ago when news of the death of their mother took a toll over them mentally and physically.