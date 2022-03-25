Daily Jang
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to get married next month?

By Zainab Nasir|March 25, 2022
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir KapoorAl might get married in April 

Bollywood’s wedding season does not appear to be coming to an end as the much-loved couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will tie the knot soon, as per reports.

Fans are very much excited to see the duo get married and with bated breath will wait to hear the big news.

According to India Today, it is revealed, “Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to marry in April.”

Neetu Kapoor was recently spotted at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s store which left fans wondering whether wedding preparations are in the pipeline. 

The couple's wedding has been prone to many pandemic-related days. 


