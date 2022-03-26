Kriti Sanon to play Meena Kumari?

Kriti Sanon bags another big role

Bollywood starlet Kriti Sanon has been offered another big project ,a biopic, as per reports.

Sanon will be essaying the role of Meena Kumari, a legendary star in the upcoming biopic to be produced under the banner of T-series.

Meena Kumari's life story will be properly brought to life by Sanon.

The Luka Chuppi actress has not come forward with any statements regarding the opportunity although reports suggest that she is ‘ happy’.

Sanon has carved a name in the industry with her impeccable talents and once again will leave no stone unturned in portraying Meena Kumari to perfection.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see their favourite in a new avatar.