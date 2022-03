Salman Khan's new photo leaks online

Salman Khan’s new social media post is going viral for all the right reasons relishing the chills of a pond.

The Ek Tha Tiger star gave off weekend vibes shirtless donning a cap as he was all smiles.

Khan shared a stunning picture of himself on his Instagram handle amidst green plants which added a lot of appeal to the click.









Fans showered him with praise and were in love with his new look as he attracted the interest of the audience in the best way possible.