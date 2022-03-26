Gauri Khan totally adores her hubby Shah Rukh Khan's new look: See

Gauri khan in awe of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan vibe





Popular star Shah Rukh Khan’s swag made his wife Gauri Khan go weak in the knees as she could not stop gushing over his Pathan look.

A while ago, Khan captured hearts shirtless flaunting his ripped abs from the sets of his much-awaited movie Pathan.

Taking to her Instagram page, wife Gauri shared a stunning picture of husband Khan and captioned, “Loving the Pathaan vibe.”

Not only this, his daughter Suhana was left in awe of her daddy.





The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles alongside Khan.

The team is likely to wrap up the Spain schedule shoot tomorrow and admirers are eager to see his charisma on screen.