Here's Why Nargis Fakhri stepped away from glitz of Bollywood

Nargis Fakhri wanted to just stop and ponder over her life ,give it some break





Bollywood starlet Nargis Fakhri has been largely away from the spotlight since the release of her last film Torbaaz.

The diva was overworked and stressed a few years ago which resulted in Fakhri taking a long hiatus from acting.

Fakhri had left her career and returned to New York in search of peace and balance.

Speaking to ETimes, the Main Tera Hero actress said, "In March 2020, I had joined a 10-day meditation retreat, and when that ended, and I came out, I was shocked to see that life had come to a standstill. I had a ticket to come back to Mumbai in April 2020, but look at the irony, I was all set to take over the world, but the world had shut down."

Further adding she recalled, "Somewhere down the line, I realised that I was overworked and stressed. I missed my family and friends. I remember that 2016-2017 was a period of realisation for me. I felt that I wasn’t doing things that made me happy. I did films back-to-back and thought there was just too much happening, and I needed to stop. I felt the need to pause to balance my mind and body. And that’s when I took the step.”