Shanaya Kapoor walks the ramp like Bella Hadid: See

Shanaya Kapoor rocks her first-ever ramp walk

New sensation Shanaya Kapoor won hearts as she rocked her first-ever ramp walk with grace for well-known designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Show.

She was truly a sight to behold as she charmed the audience with her style, clad in a backless gown.

Taking to Instagram, the Gunjan Saxena actress shared some pictures from the star-studded show and wrote, “First walk had the best time @manishmalhotraworld @manishmalhotra05 @siddhantchaturvedi #diffuse.”





Her fans and friends from the film world bombarded the comments section with compliments and her close pal Suhana khan wrote, "Wow Bella hadid"

Even her dad Sanjay Kapoor was highly impressed by her daughter’s debut ramp walk and shared glimpses.