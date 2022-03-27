Yo Yo Honey Singh makes comeback with dramatic transformation: See

Honey Singh raises the temperature in his muscular look

Indian Punjabi singer Honey Singh received an ovation for his massive change as he appears fitter than before.

Fans were taken aback with his well-built physique and could not stop but shower praise on him.

The Manali Trance crooner shared stunning insights from his new makeover and captioned, "Let's roll Hyderabad tonight!! Club Prism."





The picture saw Singh clad in a blush green tank top flaunting his muscles paired with black track pants and a gold chain completed his entire look. ‘

His post garnered around more than a million likes with various comments.

One wrote, "Yo Yo is back in his original figure” while another stated, "Aab toh aisa lagta hai ki wapas dekhne milega aapna 2012 wala Singh shaab (It looks like we will get a chance to once again see the Singh Saab from 2012) #sher #yoyohoneysingh love you paaji love from Goa."