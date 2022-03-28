Deepika Padukone added to TIMES100 Impact Awards list: See

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was recently highlighted in the TIME100 Impact awards for her great contributions towards mental health.
Padukone who was thrilled to be on the list is a force to be reckoned with in the acting universe and through sustained effort has shaped the future of the world at large.
Taking to Instagram, the Gehraiyaan actress shared a picture from the film and captioned it, “Pretty decent start to a Monday morning I would think…#GRATITUDE @time.”
In a TIME100 piece, Padukone said, “I had such a deep experience with mental illness. Not talking about it felt dishonest.”
Her supporters showered her with praise and took pride in her talents.
The starlet owns a foundation titled Live Love Laugh which aims to de-stigmatize mental illness.