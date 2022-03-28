Deepika Padukone added to TIMES100 Impact Awards list: See

Deepika Padukone makes it to the top in list of Times100 Imoact Awards

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was recently highlighted in the TIME100 Impact awards for her great contributions towards mental health.

Padukone who was thrilled to be on the list is a force to be reckoned with in the acting universe and through sustained effort has shaped the future of the world at large.

Taking to Instagram, the Gehraiyaan actress shared a picture from the film and captioned it, “Pretty decent start to a Monday morning I would think…#GRATITUDE @time.”





In a TIME100 piece, Padukone said, “I had such a deep experience with mental illness. Not talking about it felt dishonest.”

Her supporters showered her with praise and took pride in her talents.

The starlet owns a foundation titled Live Love Laugh which aims to de-stigmatize mental illness.