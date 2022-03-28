Mira Rajput spends quality time with her girl-gang: See Pic

Mira Rajput relishes an uber cool ride with her friends at recent outing

Mira Rajput who made heads turn with her glamorous ramp walk at a fashion show stepped out for a fun-filled shopping spree and uber cool ride with her pals.

The 27 year old wife of Shahid Kapoor reunited with her girls at the perfect time and was super excited.

Sharing clicks from her outing posing on a pink vintage vagon Rajput captioned, "Get in, we’re going shopping #girlgangisthebestgang."





She slipped into her comfortable casual attire for the day such as a basic black top and grey sweatpants.

The girls looked happy together and cherished memories after a long time.