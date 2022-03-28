Disha Patani sizzles on her ideal beach vacay: See

Disha Patani loves to enjoy on peaceful beaches

Bollywood diva Disha Patani is a true beach bum who gave a comedic twist to her vacay that left fans in stitches.

The Malang actress was photographed having the time of her life swimming in the sea enjoying the chills of the water.

It was a bright day and Patani soaked in the sun to give off typical trip vibes.

On the other hand, Patani was left in awe by the seal who was submerged in the sea.

Posting clicks from her peaceful beach trip on Instagram, the actress left her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff grinning.





Her admirers were left in total awe of her natural beauty and the animal.