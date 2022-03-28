Kim Sharma in paradise with beau Leander Peas on 1st anniversary: 'Love you to bits'

Leander Peas and Kim Sharma feel happy on 1st anniversary

The most talked about pair Kim Sharma and Leander Peas who have been dating for a while now celebrate their first anniversary together.

They are making headlines today for all the right reasons and on this special occasion Sharma could not stop gushing over her beloved.

Turning to Instagram, the Fida star gave a glimpse into her happy day and captioned, “Happy anniversary Charles. 365 days! Endless moments of happiness and learnings. Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits - Mich @leanderpaes”.





Earlier, Peas had also shared a lovely note for his girlfriend on her birthday and showered her with immense love.