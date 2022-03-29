Kriti Sanon exudes confidence at grand ramp walk: Watch

Kriti Sanon leaves fans in awe in a Tarun Tahilian collection

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon attended a grand fashion show flaunting her beauty in the most bewitching way.

The fashion face-off turned showstopper for the designer Tarun Tahilian on Day 4 of Fashion Designer Council India(FDCI).

Taking to Instagram, the Heropanti starlet shared jaw-dropping clicks and reels looking like a Greek goddess and wrote, “The walk!’ Yep, the grand walk.”









Sanon wore a gorgeous bling black dress accentuating her curves and her hair was pushed back neatly highlighting her chiseled jaw with makeup done to utmost perfection.



Her post turned out to be an instant hit amongst fans and followers who rushed in to compliment her.

As she modeled in her chic outfit large crowds cheered in for her.