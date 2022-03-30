Shahid Kapoor promotes 'self love' in new selfie: See

Shahid Kapoor captivates audience with a striking pose





Renowned Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor who is busy with some promotional activities turned heads with a striking mirror selfie a few hours back.

Shahid never loses the chance to mesmerize followers with his charm and once again left them spellbound showing off his casual yet chic look.

Taking to Instagram, the Kabir Singh star dropped a captivating picture of himself and captioned, “Hey there…between shots never miss a moment to take a mirror selfie #Selflove”.

In the click, Shahid donned a grey tee atop a striped attire nailing his selfie game.

Fans gushed and showered praise over him.