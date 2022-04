Madu Chopra talks about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's impending visit to India

The couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra who embraced parenthood via surrogate might step into India with their baby girl, as per statements made by Madhu Chopra.

Fans are drooling over their favourite pair and looking forward to seeing the little one.

Priyanka’s mommy Madhu Chopra told ETimes lifestyle, "I am always hoping (laughs) Never say never. It's her country, she could come."

The Bajirao Mastani actress announced the big news of her child on social media and ever since made headlines.