Malaika Arora goes gaga over Kareena Kapoor's 'welcome home' khana

Malaika Arora adores Kareena Kapoor's amazimg cookery with all her herat

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who adores Kareena Kapoor with all her heart, hailed the latter for her amazing cooking skills.



The girl-gang are well-known for their exquisite hang outs serving major friendship goals.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Housefull 2 actress shared a glimpse of some mouth-watering biryani and captioned, “Love u my @kareenakapoorkhan n love my welcome home khana… … can’t stop eating, won’t stop eating … #biryani #raita #halwa …. food heaven” ending her post with some sweet emoticons.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, Arora talked about the dynamism of her bond, “We talk about everything. Right from who seen who in the west to what’s the coolest cocktail, to my favourite lip colours, to hair colours, to clothes, to cooking, to recipes.Let me tell you that food and recipes that we really love. To everything, to motherhood, to kids crying, to colleagues, to everything."

Further stating, "We discuss anything and everything under the sun. I mean when we decide to meet we say we will meet for one hour-two hour. It is never one hour-two hour, it’s a minimum of 5 hours. That’s a lot of things to catch up on.”