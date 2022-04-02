Virat Kohli cannot take eyes off wifey Anushka Sharma: See

Virat Kohli drools over wife Anushka Sharma as she makes a dazzling diva

The much adored couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli kicked off Saturday in chic style as they made a snazzy statement and the latter could not stop gushing over his beloved.



Sharma and Kohli were decked up in formals, looking their best.

Turning to her official Instagram handle, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starlet shared a slew of pictures from what looked like a shoot and gave insights into her love writing, "We clean up well."





While Sharma slayed in a shiny gown, the Indian cricketer looked dapper in a black suit posing sitting on a couch.

As soon as their pictures went viral, fans and many from the media sector came forward to react and Zoya Akhtar was all hearts.

Apart from being a complete pair together, they share an adorable daughter Vamika whose safety matters to them a lot.