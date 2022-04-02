Kajol lights up Ajay Devgn's mood with unique birthday wish: See

Kajol brings the best in husbnad Ajay Devgn on his birthday

Bollywood actress Kajol wished her husband Ajay Devgn on his birthday in the most unique style possible.

Kajol, who is known for her epic sense of humour, left no stone unturned in bringing it to light while paying loving tribute to Ajay.

Taking to Instagram, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starlet shared a throwback picture during an awards night and penned, “Me:- Gudi Padwa neet bol gadhwa! Ajay:- Happy Birthday to bol de. @ajaydevgn #happynavratri #gudipadwa #happybirthday.”





Rather than wishing Ajay a happy birthday Kajol said, 'Gudi Padwa today' and the Singham star had to remind her to greet him well.

The pair looked gorgeous as they were seen smiling together.