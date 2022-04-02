Deepika Padukone looks sassy in airport look: See

Deepika Padukone exudes swag in airport look: See

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone made a style statement on arrival from Dubai after collecting her TIME100 Award as she was papped at the Mumbai airport.



The Gehraiyaan actress never fails to impress fans with different looks, an example of grace and charm.

Her pictures and videos from her chic airport look went viral in an instant and fans could not stop gushing over her.

She sported a modern brown overcoat with a white shirt and a Louis Vuitton purse with a pair of sunnies completed the diva’s outfit.





While on board the flight, the 36 year old shared an aerial photo of the city on her Instagram handle and penned it with a simple phrase, “Home…”









Recently, Padukone was honoured for her excellency in the field of mental health at the Impact Awards and her hubby Ranveer Singh took pride in her.