Hrithik Roshan channels his inner Vedha in new post

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan unveils his first look from Vikram Vedha which left fans wanting for more.



Roshan made waves in the industry after he was roped in to play the lead in the awaited Bollywood adaptation of Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the Krrish actor showed off his swag and wrote, “Channeling the inner Vedha."





The popular actor was dressed in a black T-shirt and black jeans flaunting his beaded look and hair tied in a small pony.

Celebrities like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dino Morea, Farah Khan and more praised him and showered love.

On the personal front, Hrithik is thought to be dating star Saba Azad.