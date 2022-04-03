Inside Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's ideal vacay: See

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif spotted having a whale of a tine amid island vacay

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are living it up on an island, making fans crave for some beach time.



The love birds flew to an undisclosed location earlier this week and since then have been sharing breathtaking snaps from their ideal vacay.

Taking to Instagram, the Sardar Udham actor uploaded a slew of pictures giving insights into the natural beauty of the place and captioned it, "No filter.”





What caught the attention of netizens was the beautiful sky lapped up in hues of pink and orange, the calm blue sea, tropical fruits and infinity pools were all part of Vicky’s gram.

Two days ago, the much adored couple were spotted being intimate where Vicky held his wife Kaif tightly, lovingly embracing her as they soaked under the sun.

Unlike other Bollywood celebrities, Kaif and Vicky opted for a remote island instead of Maldives as their first holiday spot post wedlock