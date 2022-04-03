Yami Gautam witnesses unusual activity on her Instagram profile

Yami Gautam's Instagram account hacked

Bollywood star Yami Gautam, who is in the middle of promoting her film Dasvi, encountered a social media snag.

On Sunday, Yami cautioned her fans on social media that she noticed something odd going on with her account.

Yami’s fans will not be able to access her updates on Instagram for a few days.

Taking to twitter, the Bhoot Police starlet penned down a statement which read, "Unfortunately, since yesterday, I have been logged out of my Instagram account and it appears that someone has hacked my account. In case there are any unusual posts/messages being shared through the account, please note that my team and I currently don't have any control of it and are working towards retrieving it."

To ensure vigilance, she further wrote, "Hi, This is to inform you all that I've been unable to access my Instagram account since yesterday, it's probably hacked. We're trying to recover it as soon as possible. Meanwhile, if there is any unusual activity through my account, please be aware of it. Thank you!"

On the professional front, the starlet was last seen in film A Thursday which released on a streaming platform.