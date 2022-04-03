Arjun Kapoor pays visit to ladylove Malaika Arora in light of major ordeal

Arjun Kapoor stays by Malaika Arora's side this Sunday

Arjun Kapoor was by girlfriend Malaika Arora’s side as she continues to recover from a car accident at home.



Arora was recently admitted to hospital in order to receive medical assistance for a minor injury.

Arjun was spotted leaving Arora’s residence as he was papped heading towards his car from a distance.

The actor did not allow the photographers to capture him and quickly sat in his car.





Apart from Arjun, Amrita Arora and her hubby Shakeel Ladak were also snapped visiting the fitness diva.

Her loved ones truly did not leave her alone during her tough time.

Several videos and pictures of the incident surfaced online and since then fans have been concerned.