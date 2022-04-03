Taapsee Pannu opts for drama-free wedding

Taapsee Pannu, who is yet to plan her dream wedding with beau Mathias Boe, shared ideas about her ideal marriage.
The duo have been dating for a while now where Taapsee often talked about her relationship.
In a chat with a bridal Magazine, Brides Today, the Rashmi Rocket actress said, "Single-day wedding affair in tasteful nude and other subtle colours. It needs to be basic and drama-free because there is enough drama in my professional life, and I don’t want it to trickle down into my personal life."
“I do not want any late night rites at my wedding but would love a lot of dancing and food served on time” added Taapsee.
About her wedding look, she revealed, “It (hair style) will be something that doesn’t look like I needed a village to get ready. My heart feels bad when I see these brides who have thick layers and layers of makeup on. How do you enjoy looking at yourself when you’re a different person in those pictures? These memories are not just for that moment, they are forever. You don’t want to look at those pictures and not recognise yourself as yourself.”