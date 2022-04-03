Taapsee Pannu opts for drama-free wedding

Taapsee Pannu talks about her single day wedding affair

Taapsee Pannu, who is yet to plan her dream wedding with beau Mathias Boe, shared ideas about her ideal marriage.



The duo have been dating for a while now where Taapsee often talked about her relationship.

In a chat with a bridal Magazine, Brides Today, the Rashmi Rocket actress said, "Single-day wedding affair in tasteful nude and other subtle colours. It needs to be basic and drama-free because there is enough drama in my professional life, and I don’t want it to trickle down into my personal life."

“I do not want any late night rites at my wedding but would love a lot of dancing and food served on time” added Taapsee.

About her wedding look, she revealed, “It (hair style) will be something that doesn’t look like I needed a village to get ready. My heart feels bad when I see these brides who have thick layers and layers of makeup on. How do you enjoy looking at yourself when you’re a different person in those pictures? These memories are not just for that moment, they are forever. You don’t want to look at those pictures and not recognise yourself as yourself.”