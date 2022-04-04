Alia Bhatt kickstarts week on bright note: See

Alia Bhatt drops sunkissed photos of herself

Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt was all sun and shine on a bright Monday morning spreading positivity.



Alia is a mentor for her fans and leaves no stone unturned when it comes to her fashion choices as this time as well she impressed a large audience with her stunning beauty.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the Dear Zindagi actress dropped a sunkissed photo posting a duck emoji as caption.





Flaunting her light brown eyes, she was spotted holding a bunch of yellow flowers which matched with her yellow tank top.

The sunlight fell perfectly on her face as she gazed into the camera which captured her true beauty.

Her post has garnered immense likes and many admirers called Alia ‘sunshine’ and ‘cute’ and superstar Priyanka Chopra could not get her eyes off and reacted ‘ beautiful’.