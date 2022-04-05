Wedding bells to ring for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor next week

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to tie-the-knot next week

The adored couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are actively involved in their wedding preparations as they will tie the knot from April 13-17.

During this period, the Sangeet and Mehndi ceremonies are scheduled as well.

As per latest reports, Ranbir is all set to host a grand bachelor’s party and the guest list is out.

“All his closest friends including Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ayan Mukerji will be attending Ranbir’s bachelor's party. Ranbir is extremely close to Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji. The actor is planning a bachelor's party at his place. It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir's way of throwing an impromptu bachelor's party” quoted by India Today.

As far as the bride Alia’s wedding dress is concerned she has opted for Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits for her big day and this was evident through the designer’s repeated visits to their house.

After massive delays due to the pandemic, the pair are finally getting hitched and instead of a destination wedding the vows will take place in Ranbir’s ancestral home named RK House.

Fans are excited and many from the media fraternity are looking forward to one more Bollywood marriage after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.