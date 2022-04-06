Vicky Kaushal spends quality time with little niece: See

Star Vicky Kaushal is winning hearts as he was spotted caressing his beloved niece in a new post.



Vicky has taken some time out from his busy work schedule to share some pleasant moments with his little princess.

Taking to Instagram, the Sardar Udham actor uploaded adorable pictures and captions, “Chachu’s day with Mishu.”





In the picture, Vicky was featured holding niece by his arms and the two were all smiles.

The next two pictures showed the duo enjoying sunset by the beachside.

On the personal front, Vicky married ladylove Katrina Kaif in a royal wedding last year.