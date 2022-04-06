Navya Naveli Nanda flaunts her contagious smile

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda managed to grab attention with her flashy smile on social media.



Fans could not stop gushing over the positive vibes she spread through that one bright smile.

A few hours back, the actress shared insights captivating many hearts with a tiger emoticon as caption.





She kept her hair loose and sported a white tee, giving off casual vibes.

The Gehraiyaan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi reacted with a sunshine emoji and her followers also showered love upon her.